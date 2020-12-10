Gambia: Commonwealth SG Says Gambia Economy Is Improving-As She Meets President Barrow

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth has reaffirmed their commitment in supporting the country achieves its objectives, further acknowledging that the country's economy is improving.

Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland was speaking to journalists yesterday shortly after having an audience with President Barrow at the Governor's residence in Kerewan in the North Bank Region. The Commonwealth SG was accompanied by the country's Foreign Minister Dr.Tangara.

"With some great success, we have seen some great improvement in the economy and the raising of the opportunities for many of the people in the country."

She acknowledged that when the new government come into power in December 2016, there was immediate commitment from them to re-join the commonwealth.

"It was also a privilege to welcome President Barrow when he (Barrow) attended his first Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London in April 2018."

She recalled that when President Barrow come to power he (Barrow) made a number of commitments in relation to adhering to the commonwealth charter and values particularly in relation to changing the constitution, but also addressing some difficulties in The Gambia.

The coronavirus pandemic, she added, had also caused so many difficulties for not only the people of The Gambia but for the whole world.

"In our Commonwealth, many have been grievously hurt and more lives have been lost through this pandemic than perhaps any other for very long time. Now we have to talk about how we will rebuild and restart."

"So, it's been a great privilege and pleasure for me to come in the country to not only to speak to President Barrow but also to speak with many ministers, who are determined to make a difference and to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of which we are all committed to."

She continued: "I had a wonderful discussion with the Gender Minister and we talked about how we can address sexual and domestic violence. I hope tomorrow, we will be able to launch something as part of our commonwealth says no more campaign to really bring home for the need for us to include all our people in safety."

The Commonwealth SG further stated: "If any country is to be well and free and healthy, we have to look after all our people for the fact that 50% of our people are female, hence taking advantage of the assets, talents and the energy of our women and girls it's going to be critically important for The Gambia."

"Am pleased to congratulate The Gambian ministers and the president for what he is trying to do to make sure that our women have voices and greater voices and participation in the country."