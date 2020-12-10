Gambia: GRA Has Over 150 Graduates Says CG Darboe

The commissioner general of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has spoken highly of his institution's human capacity base, saying his institution is blessed with150 degree holders which ranges from masters, bachelors to Ph.D level.

Mr. Yankuba Darboe made this disclosure during a recent exclusive interview with Pa Ndery Mbye aired on Star FM.

The interview covered a range of issues, which included issues affecting revenue collection amid the negative impact of the corona pandemic among others.

Commissioner Darboe's interview also touched on other developmental issues that GRA was able to put internally to ensure that they achieved what they wanted despite the coronavirus.

He was however, quick to state that currently within the University of The Gambia and the American University in The Gambia between 40 to 50 students have already registered and are on the verge of going for their advanced education careers.

The GRA boss indicated that GRA as an institution has two operational departments namely Customs and Excise Department responsible for international trade and headed by Commissioner of Customs.

"We are blessed at GRA, as we have the human capacity. As I speak to you now we have over 150 graduates with bachelors, masters up to Ph.D levels.

Regarding challenges and successes in terms of revenue collection amid Covid-19, Commissioner Darboe made it clear that despite thedevastating effects of the deadly pandemic, the institution was able to put head above water, by collecting billions ofdalasis on a monthly basis.

CG Darboe emphasised that revenue collection is not a child's play as it requires level-headed personnel.

He said GRA has eight hundred to one thousand staff (800-1000) and managing such an institution that deals with money is a very challenging.

Despite the hardship amid Covid19 lockdown, he explained that GRA was able to re-strategise to ensure they meet the set target in revenue collection.

Darboe hinted that the level of voluntary tax compliance has definitely yielded dividend in revenue collection this year. "We hope that this trend will continue to further boost the tax revenue in this country."