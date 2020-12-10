Gambia: Edrissa Ndow Joins Egyptian Side Nuba FC

10 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Former Wallidan midfielder, Edrissa Ndow has joined Egyptian second division side Nuba FC on a two-year contract.

The Banjul-born player completed his move to Egypt after having spells with Senegalese first and second division league sides Ndiambour and FC Keur Madior respectively.

The former Young African, Hawks and Real de Banjul star held a WAFU championship medal before signing for the Senegalese sides.

Edrissa Ndow who goes by his sobriquet 'Master', would now be looking forward to impress the technicians of his new North African team Nuba FC.

