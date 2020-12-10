Nigeria: #endsars - Activists On Lagos Judicial Panel to Donate Allowances to Victims of Police Brutality

The two members of the panel released a joint statement.

Two representatives of the #EndSARS movement on the Lagos judicial panel said Tuesday they would be donating their allowances to the victims of police brutality in the country.

The duo, Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope, said in a statement that their donation is their gesture towards contributing to the delivery of justice in the light of the call for the end to police brutality.

"One of the ways we would like to actively do so is by donating all proceeds of any allowances allocated to us to the Lagos State government fund for the victims," the statement read. "We hope this will galvanise Lagos State to increase the amount it has pledged, and further emphasises our commitment to justice and reparations."

They duo said they would not be able to make the donations yet as their accounts have been blocked.

"Besides, it is not currently possible to receive funds into blocked accounts," they said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Central Bank of Nigeria secured a controversial court order to freeze the bank accounts of some of the EndSARS protesters. That move has been condemned by many Nigerians and activists.

The two judicial panel members, nonetheless, urged Nigerians who have been victims of the brutality in the hands of the now disbanded SARS to send in petitions to the judicial panels in the states they were brutalized.

Read the full statement below:

As your representatives on the judicial panel of enquiry in Lagos State investigating incidences of alleged brutality by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) police unit, sitting on the panel for the last two months and listening to the petitions tabled has been sobering. It has also provided an opportunity for us to reflect on how we can further contribute to delivering justice in our capacity.

One of the ways we would like to actively do so is by donating all proceeds of any allowances allocated to us to the Lagos State government fund for the victims. We hope this will galvanise Lagos State to increase the amount it has pledged, and further emphasises our commitment to justice and reparations.

Besides, it is not currently possible to receive funds into blocked accounts.

We look forward to continued participation in this panel and strongly urge all Nigerians that have been victims of SARS to send in petitions to the judicial panels of enquiry in the states that these incidents have occurred.

Whatever hurdles that we know are present within the current process are being worked through with a diverse coalition of bodies that remain committed to justice. Please get in touch if you have any concerns that prevent any victims you know from participating in this process,

It is time to #EndSARS while we ensure the healing and restitution process that the victims deserve.