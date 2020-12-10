Africa: Fulham vs Liverpool: Line-up, EPL prediction and result

Latest EPL standings as well as fixtures and results are found below the predictions.

Liverpool continue their quest to record back-to-back English Premier League titles this Sunday when they travel south to face struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Reds come into the weekend level on points with Tottenham at the top of the EPL table, only behind Spurs on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp's men turned on the style last time out, battering bewildered Wolves 4-0 at Anfield last Sunday, as the charismatic boss was able to pump his fists at fans on the Kop for the first time in an age with the easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

Without home comforts this weekend, the reigning champions are also missing a host of injured players.

Keeper Alisson continues his lay-off, joining the likes of Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago on the sidelines.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner will also miss out, although the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold represents some relief on the horizon for the medical team on Merseyside.

Fulham are 17th in the standings, with last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Manchester City making it three defeats in four for Scott Parker's side.

They will be without Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete for the latest crunch clash in their battle to beat the drop back to the Championship.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Prediction

Prediction methodology explained: The expected win percentage is based off publicly available odds. For example, if a team's odds are 2.30, the expected chance of winning is 43%. If the odds are 1.62 the expected chance of winning is 62% and so on. These are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to change. Where there is no value listed, the odds were not available at the time of writing.

Fulham vs Liverpool: EPL starting XI prediction

Probable Fulham Starting XI: Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro.

Probable Liverpool Starting XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

All EPL fixtures and results for this weekend

Latest Premier League standings

