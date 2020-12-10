Tanzanian Ex-MP Godbless Lema and His Family Get Asylum in Canada

The Citizen
Godbless Lema in Parliament (file photo).
10 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Washington Gikunju

Tanzanian ex-MP, Godbless Lema, has flown to Canada with his family after being granted political asylum in the country.

Mr Lema flew out of Nairobi, Kenya, where he has been staying with his wife and three children since fleeing across the border from Tanzania after expressing fears for his life.

His lawyer, George Luchiri Wajackoyah, said the Tanzanian politician was granted political asylum with the intervention of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

"I want to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyan government for being an observer of human rights," said Prof Wajackoyah.

Besides the UNHCR, Amnesty International and the Kenya Human Rights Group were involved in Mr Lema's asylum application.

Mr Lema, the former MP for Arusha Urban Constituency, was arrested by Tanzanian authorities together with other politicians in the aftermath of the October 28 elections, but was later released on police bond without charge.

The Chadema party presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu, also sought political asylum in Belgium over fears for his life.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.