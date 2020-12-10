Zimbabwe: O' Level Students Forced to Sit for Exam At Night After Zimsec Paper Error

10 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

SOME students who sat for their Ordinary Level Geography Paper 1 multi-choice on Tuesday were shocked to find their exam question paper had no map to refer to during the crucial test as it had been omitted.

It is not yet clear if the omission was caused by a printing error or if the batch of the copies printed had no such prior to the setting up of the question paper.

The anomaly was revealed in Parliament by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa who demanded that Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema present a ministerial statement over a matter he described as "serious".

During a question-and-answer session Wednesday that was later aborted as Parliament moved to debate the Finance Bill, Mliswa had queried why such a gross error had not been realised before exams started.

Mliswa alleged students continued to write the exams with a missing 'map' on some of the copies.

However, it emerged that some students had to write exams in the evening on the same day as they waited for new exam question papers.

A teacher at Gaza High school in Highfield, Harare told NewZimbabwe.com the exam only commenced around 2000hrs after new copies were brought in by ZIMSEC officials.

The ministry is yet to comment on what transpired.

"I have just been informed in my constituency that the geography exams paper had no map countrywide. Why a paper was written without a map. We want an answer from the minister.

"How many more exams will be written without such a Geography paper for that matter?" Mliswa said.

The deputy speaker told Mliswa that it was a specific question which needed more time to get an answer.

Mliswa fumed and withdrew the question as he requested for a ministerial statement instead.

"May I have a ministerial statement tomorrow? This is a serious issue. The whole country having an exam with such an omission," said an emotional Mliswa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.