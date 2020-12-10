Ghana/Egypt: Ghanaian Trio Unveiled By Egyptian Side Ceramica Cleopatra

Egyptian Premier League side Ceramica Cleopatra has secured the signatures of three Ghanaian footballers for the new football season.

The trio was officially unveiled on Monday as the 2020/2021 Egyptian Premier League gets set to kick-off.

The players include former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Winful Cobbinah who recently had a stint in Albania, Kwame Bonsu and former Asante Kotoko midfielder Maxwell Baakoh.

The move is expected to mark a new challenge in the respective careers of the three players as they hope to get invitations in the national teams.

Cobbinah was the first Ghanaian to join in a three-year deal from Albania side KF before Kwame Bonsu also signed a two-year deal from Esperance.

The latest was the former Kotoko midfielder Maxwell Baakoh who completed his move on Monday until 2023 after his contract with the Porcupine Warriors run out prior to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The trio is expected to help the newly promoted side to make a mark in their debut season in the Egyptian topflight.