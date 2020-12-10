Uganda: Kampala Innovation Week Puts Wings On Youth Ideas

The fourth edition of Kampala Innovation Week was a successful run right till its end on Saturday, November 28.

Aimed at providing youth with motivation to take their innovations to the next level, the event allowed young people to showcase their ideas and startups to thousands of other established innovators and potential funders worldwide.

This edition was held virtually in respect of the ministry of Health guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The three-day event saw the online participants from different parts of the world share ideas and borrow leaves from one another's projects.

To spice the already-lit event, attendees were treated to performances from Ugandan top singers Navio and Sheebah, among others, who really gave their best.

Navio's 40-minute performance sparked happiness in those in attendance of the event as they could not just stand watching the Ngalo hitmaker do it alone on the stage; many were spotted dancing and singing along to his amazing tunes, from their living rooms.

Navio did justice to his tracks including Ngalo, Locomotive ft Lillian Mbabazi and Rabadaba, Nawuliranga and Njogereza, among others.

When he performed Replay, a song he did with Radio and Weasel, he told delegates to raise their hands as a way of paying tribute to the late Mowzey Radio. He was later joined by Sheebah, whose performance left guests and organizers craving for more, as the event went into its awards session.

Some of the winners

Startup of the year (Agriculture): Akorion

Startup of the year (Health): Rocket Health-Digital Health

Startup of the year: Tugende

Startup champion of the year (Corporate sector): Stanbic bank Uganda

Startup champion of the year (Public sector): Ministry of ICT and National Guidance

Startup champion of the year (Development sector): United Nations Capital Development Fund.

Startup of the year (Technology): Flip Africa

Heap Hope award: Cfrey

