Somalia: Unidentified Gunmen Kill Soldiers in Wanlaweyn

10 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least four soldiers have been killed and several injured after clashes at a security checkpoint outside Somali capital.

Armed men stormed the checkpoint in Wanlaweyn town of Lower Shabelle region, prompting fighting with Southwest state forces.

The clashes caused the death of four soldiers while fighting lasted for more than ten minutes according to the residents.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but residents say that the clan militias may be behind the incident

The attack comes less than 24 hours after seven military personnel were killed in central Somalia after their convoy was attacked by unknown gunmen in were returning from a training workshop in Guri-El town.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but a number of sources in Wanlaweyn argue that the fighting was between two regional forces in Wanlawayn town.

The fighting comes less than a day after unknown armed men ambushed SNA officials in central Somalia, killing at least seven soldiers.

