East Africa: Indian Ocean Tuna Expands Storage Capacity, Stocks Up On Supply for Seychelles

10 December 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The Indian Ocean Tuna (IOT) company in Seychelles has expanded its storage capacity to ensure stock will last until February 2021 in view of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official said on Thursday.

Jean-Francois Ferrari, the Minister for Fisheries, told the press after his familiarisation visit at IOT canning factory that the company has reserved shares in the Common Cold Storage facility being built at Ile Du Port.

"As a company, IOT is looking to the future and ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our fish stock is under pressure, especially yellowfin tuna. IOT is conscious about this and has, therefore, stocked up for almost 10 weeks and then I can say the company will start the year without being worried," said Ferrari.

The Indian Ocean Tuna Ltd (IOT) located in New Port in the Seychelles' capital, Victoria, is a manufacturer and exporter of canned tuna. It processes tuna caught in the Indian Ocean that is used by some of the most famous seafood brands including John West, Petit Navire and Mareblu.

Processed fish is the main export of Seychelles and is the country's second-largest industry behind tourism.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, exported more than 6,600 tonnes of fish and crustaceans in 2019, injecting over $13 million in the country's economy, recent data from the Seychelles Fishing Authority (SFA) showed.

Over half of the income - a little over $6.5 million - came from the export of tuna, with yellowfin, skipjack and bigeye tuna being the main exported species. Tuna purse seining activities in the Seychelles Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is mostly carried out by French and Spanish vessels.

The company currently employs 2,019 people, 68 percent of whom are foreigners and 32 percent are Seychellois. Along with the increase in the number of workers, the factory has also increased its production and tonnage.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.