Africa: Re-Inclusion of Sahrawi Cause On AU Agenda, 'Real Achievement'

10 December 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-The re-inclusion of the Sahrawi issue on the agenda of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) "is a real achievement and another blow to the Morocco and its allies," affirmed Wednesday Ambassador the of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to Algiers Abdelkader Taleb Omar.

"Since its return to the AU, the Moroccan regime seeks to hinder the vital positions of the continental organization by exclusively entrusting the Troika mechanism with the settlement process," said Taleb Omar.

"This almost still-born African mechanism has experienced a bitter failure. Worse still, it obstructed the effectiveness of the AU as it has not expressed positions since its creation in 2018," said the Sahrawi diplomat.

"The return of the Sahrawi issue to the forefront is a real achievement for our cause and a blatant failure for Morocco's plans," he said.

"The Makhzen regime works to keep the issue at the Security Council in order to be protected from France," he continued.

