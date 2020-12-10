South Africa: Sri Lanka Tour Will Go Ahead As Cricket SA Board Purges 'Obstructionist' Influences

analysis

Cricket South Africa is confident that Sri Lanka's tour to South Africa will go ahead in the wake of the England team's reservations about its handling of Covid-19.

Cricket South Africa's acting board chairperson, Judge Zak Yacoob, believes Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa will go ahead after issues over Covid-19 protocols derailed the recent England tour.

The board of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was ready to call off the two-Test tour based on media reports about England's reservations over CSA's ability to deliver a bio-secure environment.

But subsequent talks and the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have changed the SLC's stance and indications are the tour will go ahead.

International cricket's structure dictates that the home union earns the broadcast fees for bilateral series, which is why the SLC has been concerned.

Sri Lanka host England in January 2021, which is a huge money spinner for the SLC. It cannot afford to have a situation where several of its players are locked down in South Africa because of positive Covid-19 tests. Because of the tight turnaround between tours, it could put Sri Lanka's home series against England in jeopardy in that scenario.

