South Africa: Sri Lanka Tour Will Go Ahead As Cricket SA Board Purges 'Obstructionist' Influences

10 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Cricket South Africa is confident that Sri Lanka's tour to South Africa will go ahead in the wake of the England team's reservations about its handling of Covid-19.

Cricket South Africa's acting board chairperson, Judge Zak Yacoob, believes Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa will go ahead after issues over Covid-19 protocols derailed the recent England tour.

The board of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was ready to call off the two-Test tour based on media reports about England's reservations over CSA's ability to deliver a bio-secure environment.

But subsequent talks and the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have changed the SLC's stance and indications are the tour will go ahead.

Display Adverts

International cricket's structure dictates that the home union earns the broadcast fees for bilateral series, which is why the SLC has been concerned.

Sri Lanka host England in January 2021, which is a huge money spinner for the SLC. It cannot afford to have a situation where several of its players are locked down in South Africa because of positive Covid-19 tests. Because of the tight turnaround between tours, it could put Sri Lanka's home series against England in jeopardy in that scenario.

"I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.