Angola: Government Analyses Proposal to Establish Higher Institutes

Luanda — A proposal to create eight new private higher institutes was considered today, in Luanda, by the Angolan government, as part of the participation of private entities in the promotion of education and teaching, collaborating in the training of senior staff.

The institutions that deserved the government's first assessment, at a meeting that the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, held with the social sector ministers, are the Higher Polytechnic Institute of Panguila, Bengo Province, Boavista Private Higher Institute, in Luanda, São Pedro Higher Institute, Huambo.

They also include the Higher Institute of Ombaka, Benguela, Private Higher Institute Nzenu Estrela, Uige, Ondjiva Private Higher Institute, Cunene, Nimi Ya Lukeny Higher Institute , Zaíre, Shahula Sha Hamadila Higher Institute, Cunene.

Among these are institutions that have changed their name, had students at advanced levels, but have shown improvements, have met the payment of fines and the courses are subject to evaluation for their normal functioning.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, the Minister for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Sambo, stressed that completion of the process is dependent on the hearing of certain ministerial departments with an interest in the matter, in particular focus on Culture, Tourism and the Environment, Trade and Territorial Administration.

Some of these institutes are part of a package of institutions that operate illegally and with a considerable number of students who have complied with the payment of a fine imposed and have demonstrated that they have made the necessary improvements so that they can be legalised with their courses.

"This is an action that the Government has taken" considered the Minister, adding that it is a measure that is intended to benefit the students of these institutions, and is also a wake-up call for the society, always reinforcing compliance with the law.