Angola: Trade Minister Wants More European Investment

Luanda — The Minister for Trade and Industry, Victor Fernandes, Wednesday requested support from the Belgian ambassador, Josef Smets, to continue to attract Belgian and other European businesspeople to invest in Angola.

Speaking at the cooperation meeting between Angola and the Kingdom of Belgium, held in Luanda, where issues linked to diamond and port-related sector were touched upon, considered it important to have a member interlocutor with the European Union (EU) to better interpret the changes taking place in the country.

To this end, he asked the Belgian diplomat for his country to take to the EU

positive message of Angola's current reality, aiming at making more European entrepreneurs to visit the African nation.

In a press statement, the Belgian diplomat, Josef Smets, praised the reforms and the economic challenges in the country for the development and welfare of Angolans.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ambassador considered 2020 a difficult year in bilateral relations, noting that there were fewer imports and exports.

He announced that through the Port of Antwerp, Belgium will contribute to the development of the ports of Soyo (in the province of Zaire) and Cabinda, initiatives that will be scheduled for 2021.

In the diamond sector, where there is also cooperation with Angola, the aid will be in creation of the diamond stock exchange.