Angola: Trade Minister Wants More European Investment

9 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister for Trade and Industry, Victor Fernandes, Wednesday requested support from the Belgian ambassador, Josef Smets, to continue to attract Belgian and other European businesspeople to invest in Angola.

Speaking at the cooperation meeting between Angola and the Kingdom of Belgium, held in Luanda, where issues linked to diamond and port-related sector were touched upon, considered it important to have a member interlocutor with the European Union (EU) to better interpret the changes taking place in the country.

To this end, he asked the Belgian diplomat for his country to take to the EU

positive message of Angola's current reality, aiming at making more European entrepreneurs to visit the African nation.

In a press statement, the Belgian diplomat, Josef Smets, praised the reforms and the economic challenges in the country for the development and welfare of Angolans.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ambassador considered 2020 a difficult year in bilateral relations, noting that there were fewer imports and exports.

He announced that through the Port of Antwerp, Belgium will contribute to the development of the ports of Soyo (in the province of Zaire) and Cabinda, initiatives that will be scheduled for 2021.

In the diamond sector, where there is also cooperation with Angola, the aid will be in creation of the diamond stock exchange.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.