Angola: Reforms in Angola Arouse Interest in Kenya

9 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to Kenya Syanga Abílio said Wednesday that the East African country's investors were interested in investing in Angola.

According to the diplomat, who was speaking on the LAC breakfast programme, investors from Kenya are very interested, driven by the reforms taking place in the Angola.

The diplomat highlighted Kenyans' interest in tourism, agriculture, education and health.

Syanga Abílio, who considers the market conducive to foreign investment, called on Angolan businesspeople to look to this country to expand their business and gain more space in Africa.

Angola and Kenya have had relations since 1961, but the high point came in June 1975, at the Nakuru Conference in Mombassa, as Angolans walked towards the conquest of its independence, proclaimed on 11 November 1975.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.