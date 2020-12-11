Western Sahara: Trump's Position Constitutes a Flagrant Violation of UN Charter Its Resolutions and Int'l Legality' Precepts (Frente Polisario)

Martine Perret/UN Photo
Peacekeepers have been stationed in Western Sahara since 1991 when the UN mission, MINURSO, was established (file photo).
10 December 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlou — The Government of the Sahrawi Republic and the Frente POLISARIO has condemned in the strongest possible terms the decision taken by the outgoing US President Donald Trump to recognise that which Morocco does not possess, namely "sovereignty over Western Sahara", in press release a copy of which obtained by SPS

The position announced by Trump constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and its resolutions and the precepts of international legality. It hampers the efforts of the international community to find a peaceful solution to the conflict between the Sahrawi Republic and the Kingdom of Morocco. It also comes in the wake of the rupture by the Moroccan occupying state of the ceasefire as a result of its blatant aggression on 13 November 2020. Frente POLISARIO says in its press release

Frente POLISARIO added that the position is also an infringement upon the African Union (AU) and its Constitutive Act and decisions, the most recent of which was the decision of the 14th AU Extraordinary Summit on Silencing the Guns that emphasised the need for a just and peaceful solution between the two AU Member States.

It has also stressed that Trump's decision will have no effect whatsoever on the legal nature of the question of Western Sahara because the international community does not recognise Morocco's sovereignty over the Territory. The Sahrawi people are the exclusive owner of sovereignty over Western Sahara.

"We note with surprise that Trump's decision coincided with the commemoration of the Human Rights Day on 10 December. It also takes place a few days before the 60th anniversary of the UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) on "Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples", and therefore it constitutes a flagrant violation of one of the most sacred rights, namely peoples' right to self-determination." POLISARIO expresses in its press release

The Government of the Sahrawi Republic and the Frente POLISARIO called upon the United Nations and the African Union to condemn this reckless decision and to exert pressure on the Kingdom of Morocco to end its illegal occupation of Western Sahara.

The Government of the Sahrawi Republic and the Frente POLISARIO reaffirmed that the Sahrawi people will continue their legitimate struggle by all means to defend their sovereignty and will make all necessary sacrifices to that end. SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

More on This
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. shifts on Western Sahara
Western Sahara Attacking Moroccan Military Bases - Report
Time to Resolve the ‘Sandbox War’
Why Western Sahara Divides Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.