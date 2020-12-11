Rwanda: Inside Busanza Housing Estate, the New Home for Ex-Bannyahe Dwellers

After a long wait, the first group of families who were living in Kigali's largest slum bringing together three zones; Kangondo I, Kangondo II, and Kibiraro I, have settled in their new homes.

On Saturday last week, 46 families were moved into their new houses in the estate, known as Busanza Housing Estate.

Their new estate, once complete, will accommodate 1,000 families.

The slum, degradingly known as Bannyahe, is located in Nyarutarama, Gasabo District is prone to disaster whenever it rains and also a health hazard due to the unplanned nature of the settlement.

Their new homes located in Kanombe, Kicukiro District are equipped with facilities synonymous with modern housing estates.

They were built by a private developer, who in exchange, will clear the slum and build mixed-use commercial and residential complexes, a project dubbed Savannah Creek.

The project is in line with the Kigali Master plan.

The New Times visited some of the families who had just checked into their new homes to hear their experiences.

Eric Nsengumuremyi who got a one-bedroom studio apartment explained why he was happy with his new home.

"It is now a few days since I shifted to this new home, and these houses are of a good standard and have all necessary facilities like restrooms and electricity. I personally rejoiced after arriving here."

His main challenge, was the size of the apartment, saying that it is a little too small for his family. He has four children.

While the new apartments have a higher value, for the former slum residents who have large families it will be a challenge, at least until the children grow older and start their own lives.

Fortunately for Nsengumuremyi, he qualifies for a second apartment in the same estate and once he gets it, he plans to give it to his children.

Angelique Uwamariya, who lives with her husband and four children explained, why the new homes came as a relief when compared to their lives in the slum.

"We were living in hazardous homes. Whenever it rained, our lives were in danger. This is no longer the case. I am happy with where I am living now," she said.

Uwamariya's main concern was cooking fuel. She asked for support to set up a gas cooking facility since it is nearly impossible to use charcoal in the new multistoried apartments.

As families begin to move into the decent housing, City of Kigali officials will have to continue sensitizing the public about the benefits of planned settlements.

One of the major issues for this specific project was the living area of the apartments compared to the size of the families.

The same issue was raised by Kangondo residents when meeting government officials who included the Minister of Local Government.

Meanwhile, though some of the residents preferred to be compensated in cash, the government has objected arguing that once they are paid off, they set up slums elsewhere.

The latter, officials say, is contrary to Rwanda's ambitious target of having its citizens live in decent and communal housing where they can have easy access to schools, hospitals, public transport, electricity, and water among other facilities.

City authorities have previously said that the decision was also informed by the fact that some people who are expropriated from slums end up starting another slum, which impedes the implementation of the master plan.

This article was suggested by one of our readers-if there's an idea you would like us to cover, please submit it here.