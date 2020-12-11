Kenya: Comedian Terrence Creative Lands Lucrative Ambassadorial Deal

Comedian Lawrence Macharia popularly known as Terence Creative has landed a new brand ambassadorial role with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The funnyman, who is married to vlogger Milly Chebby, shared the good news of his new deal with KWS on his Instagram page.

He encouraged Kenyans to tour the country and enjoy the beautiful sceneries as he set out on his new role of marketing the country's parks.

"This is a day that the Lord has made, every day I wake up to make content to entertain, educate as well as inspire. I do appreciate your support for consuming my content. Today I have been launched by the Director-General of @kenyawildlifeservice as THE @kenyawildlifeservice BRAND AMBASSADOR #ZURUnaKWS. I take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and urge all of us to come out and let's zuru our parks and enjoy the wildlife, Kenya is beautiful lets ZuruNaKws and explore our Flora and Fauna.#MunguNiMwema" Terrence posted.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TERENCE CREATIVE #FUNNYVIDEOS (@terencecreative)

Celebrating his hubby's new deal, Milly Chebby congratulated Terrence through a post on her Instagram page.

"HE IS FOREVER A FAITHFUL GOD. Introducing THE BRAND AMBASSADOR @kenyawildlifeservice #ZURUNAKWS Thank you all for consuming our content. Please fam help me congratulate the funny man @terencecreative on this big endorsement #ZURUNAKWS #GlorytoGod."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐛𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢 (@millychebby)

#ZuruNaKWS was launched to encourage domestic tourism during this Christmas holiday season.

KWS Director-General Brigadier (rtd) James Waweru said the campaign seeks to sensitise the public on the rich flora and fauna offered by Kenya.

"This campaign will get us out of our houses to our parks and reserves and conservancies where we can enjoy God's gift of wildlife and bonding activities provided for within the law," he said.