Kenya: Nanyuki Chairman's Prize Attracts Big Field

With the Chairmen and Captains' prize events almost done in the greater Nairobi region save for Limuru and Ruiru, action now switches to upcountry clubs this weekend, with the Chairman's prize tournament at the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club course being the highlight of the weekend.

A field of 95 players was drawn for the one day event that has attracted the sponsorship of Crown Paints, Homework Suppliers, Robert Bosch East Africa Limited and Modsan Hardware Limited. Besides the home players, the event has also attracted players from other clubs such as Nyahururu, and Nyeri Golf Clubs.

Among the locals drawn who will lead the hunt for the Chairman's (Kuldip Hunjan) Prize will be Peter Rimui, one of the leading amateur golfers in the country, and veteran Major General Peter Waweru, Joshua Kinoti, while the Nyeri line-up includes Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Fr Anthony Munene, and Mwangi Gathu.

Those travelling from Nyahururu will include Kenya Golf Union Mount Kenya regional representative Boniface Waikwa among others. Club captain Mark Kirimi says the course at the moment is in its best shape, and that some interesting scores are anticipated this weekend where a number of prizes will be at stake for members and guests alike.

Meanwhile some of those drawn at Nanyuki have also listed to play in the Jamhuri Day tournament at Nyeri Golf Club.

In the North Rift, the hilly Nandi Bears club will be the venue of the Options Golf tournament which has however attracted a small field. This is because the other nine-hole course in the region, the Eldoret Golf Club will stage the End of the Year golf tournament which has attracted field of 68 players.

Club captain Geoffrey Kitiwa who is still accepting more players through post entries, has lined-up an array of prizes during the event.