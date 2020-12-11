Kenya: Old Boy Odhiambo Plots 'Rude Welcome' for City Stars

Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo says Friday's Betking Premier League (BPL) match against Nairobi City Stars will be nostalgic.

The clash, which will mark the start of round three matches of 2020/21 season, will be played at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi.

Having played for City Stars when the club was referred to as World Hope Football Club, and also coached the team between 2006 and 2009, Odhiambo says he is anxious ahead of the match and he will do everything possible to ensure his side wins.

"It will be a special match to me because it is like I am going back home. No words can express how I feel and returning with a win will be the best thing to me," said the former left back who turned out for the club between 2004 and 2005.

The two teams have previously met 14 times in the topflight league between 2008 and 2016, hosts City Stars winning five times, against Bandari's three. They have shared spoils in six of the meetings.

Odhiambo exuded confidence of helping Bandari better that record since they have prepared well and owing to the fact that he knows a thing or two about City Stars.

"Of course we should be the better side because I know the club (City Stars) in and out. I know their philosophy and for the better part of the week, we have been studying them and know where to beat them. We have also worked on our attack because it was our let down against Tusker," he said.

Energetic side

Just like their opponents City Stars, the Dockers are looking to bounce back to winning ways. After beating Sofapaka by a solitary goal in their opening match of the season in Mombasa, Bandari were held to a barren draw by Tusker at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi last weekend.

Sanjin Alagic's City Stars, who made a bright return to the topflight league by trouncing Nzoia Sugar 2-0 at Narok stadium, lost by a solitary goal to KCB at Kasarani Annex last week. Alagic is confident of winning the match.

"We have watched and analysed well how they (Bandari) play. They are a good team, very energetic and have good power in front but there are also some weaknesses we have identified in the team, which we will use to punish them on," said the Bosnian.

"We played very well against KCB and I believe if we do so against Bandari, definitely we will win the match," he added.

A win for Bandari will send them top of the table with seven points pending other Round Three results. If the match goes in favour of City Stars, they will increase their tally to six points.

KCB currently top the standings on six points, level with AFC Leopards who have an inferior goal difference.

Fixture

Nairobi City Stars v Bandari MISC, 3pm