Tanzania: Mwinyi's Ongoing Reforms Impress CCM

CCM has commended President Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi for ongoing reforms in public service to improve the performance of civil servants.

"Impromptu visits and inspections of development projects and giving directives on what should be improved are an indication of the President's commitment to seeing Zanzibar changing fast," Dr Abdullah Juma Sadala, Deputy Secretary General of CCM-Zanzibar said at a press conference.

Dr Sadala said Zanzibaris had been witnessing what was happening as the President pushed for commitment in the workplace, honesty, accountability, and speed in service delivery and that lies and cheating had no place in the new regime.

He said most of the reforms implemented by the new government were a surprise to many people after a good selection of ministers who were also doing a good job.

"It is our hope that all other executives in the government will follow the footsteps and heed Dr Mwinyi's directives. People need changes as soon as possible," he stressed.

He explained that people were impressed with ministers who were active, making follow-ups swiftly and decisions without hesitation as they won public trust.

The secretary-general said CCM as a serious political party would continue supporting Dr Mwinyi's government and the party's executives at all levels of administration in the country would play their watchdog role to ensure better service delivery to the people as promised during campaigns and in the CCM manifesto.

He also expressed his positive views on the rebirth of the Government of National Unity (GNU) after the main opposition party - ACT-Wazalendo accepting to take part in the new government.

"I hope other opposition political parties will support Dr Mwinyi."

The CCM-Zanzibar senior leader also informed the press that the party was opposed to any attempt from within or outside the Isles of demoralising Dr Mwinyi, and that what was needed was support to fight corruption, shoddy work and dubious deals in development projects.

"We believe in unity and reconciliation and teamwork in the implementation of all programmes. We fully back GNU and the appointment of Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad from ACT-Wazalendo as First Vice President in compliance with the Constitution."

Dr Sadala explained that Dr Mwinyi had proved beyond doubt that CCM had made the best choice for Zanzibar which required unity and stability, and that the opposition too trusted the President.

He appealed to all people in the country to support and enhance unity and peace building initiated by President Mwinyi and that the practice should move from top leaders to ordinary citizens.

Last Tuesday Mr Maalim Seif took an oath of office as First Vice-President after his party, which had previously rejected the October 28, 2020 election results, accepted Dr Mwinyi's offer of cooperation to build Zanzibar, leaving aside political hostility which emerged after elections.