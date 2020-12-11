Ghana: Buhari Congratulates Ghana's Akufo-Addo On Re-Election

10 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Akufo-Addo defeated former president, John Mahama, to win Monday's presidential election.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana on his re-election for a second term in office.

Mr Buhari commended the people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the presidential and parliamentary elections, attesting further that with the right institutions and political leadership, constitutional democracy in the West African sub-region has come to stay.

He appealed to other contestants in the elections to put national interest above personal and partisan considerations and maintain the peace, while seeking resolution of grievances through established legal avenues.

"The President notes that Nigeria and Ghana share close historic and cultural ties, adding that he looks forward to working with his Ghanaian counterpart in realising shared goals that bring peace, security and prosperity to the citizens of both countries in particular and the ECOWAS community in general," a statement by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said Thursday.

The Nigerian leader wished President Akufo-Addo a successful new tenure, peace and stability in his country as well as improved bilateral relations.

