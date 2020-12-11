Tanzania: RC Tells Public Servants to Work Hard, Attract More Investors

THE Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge has directed public servants in his region to work hard and creatively to promote enabling business environment aiming at attracting more investors.

Mr Kunenge, said that his region was realising a central government's dream on economic growth by establishing new business, expanding the existing ones and increased number of domestic investors, therefore officers needed to change mindsets the way they work when addressing emerging challenges.

"The government is putting efforts in constructing mega projects like roads, bridges and water systems, it is the right time that all government employees at every level take active role in addressing challenges facing businesses on time," he said.

Mr Kunenge said this in his opening remarks of conference between his and his region's based private Sector stakeholders. The conference was organised by the Tanzania private sector foundation (TPSF).

Mr Kunenge hinted that his region which had five districts, twelve divisions, 102 wards and 564 suburbs, is well structured to ensure that business flows, but officers had to work hard in promoting smoother avenue for business growth.

"I don't expect a trader or investor visiting my office for challenges like dried water taps, or defective road section, officers at those levels must deal with them. Visit traders and investors regularly to solve such challenges as we need to complement the central government's efforts of creating jobs and booming the country's economy."