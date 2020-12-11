Tanzania: Dar Port More Viable for East African Shippers

The Dar es Salaam port is now the port of choice for shippers in the East African region as the central corridor of transport proves to be the most competitive in the East and Central Africa.

According to a Central Corridor Transport Observatory 2019 report, which measures the performance of the Central Corridor, it is cheaper importing through Dar es Salaam port for the Central Corridor Member countries.

The difference is very high for cargo destined to Bujumbura - Burundi that a trader will save about 1.18 US dollars per kilometre per container when importing through Dar es Salaam port compared to when the same will be imported through Mombasa port.

Reduction in the road transport rates to both Bujumbura and Kampala through the Central Corridor has been attributed by the operationalisation of the Central railway line to Mwanza and Kigoma which has provided cheaper alternatives for cargo imported to these destinations hence resulting into reduction of the road transport due to competition.

On average it costs $1.80 per kilometre per container to transport goods from the port of Dar es Salaam to Bujumbura compared with $3.10 per kilometre per container from the port of Mombasa.

It also shows that the average cost per kilometre per container from Dar es Salaam to Kigali is $1.90 compared with $2.10 from the port of Mombasa.

Importers from Uganda, also pay less at $1.80 per km per container to transport goods from the port of Dar es Salaam compared with $1.90 per km per container charged from Mombasa, while those from Goma pay $2.60 from Dar es Salaam and $3 from Mombasa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The difference is huge for cargo destined to Bujumbura, with importers saving about $1.18 per km per container when importing through Dar es Salaam port compared to importing through the Mombasa port," said the CCTO report, prepared by the Central Corridor Transit Transport Facilitation Agency Secretariat in collaboration with stakeholders and support from Trademark East Africa.

Data from the report shows that in 2019, transit cargo from Dar es Salaam to Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi was at 37 per cent, up from 22 per cent in 2018.

"Reduction in road transport rates to both Bujumbura and Kampala through the Central Corridor has been attributed to the operationalisation of the Central railway line to Mwanza and Kigoma," says the CCTO report.

The turnaround of the Central Corridor has been attributed to the revival of the Central line metre gauge railway.

With massive expansion project, the port appears to be shaking off its previous reputation of inadequate capital investment in infrastructure to become the most preferable gateway for landlocked neighbouring nations of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, Malawi and Zambia.

The Dar es Salaam port is undergoing upgrading of port berths 1 to 7 which is expected to boost its cargo handling capacity to about 17.65 million tonnes per year, a 26 per cent increase over the current capacity.

With its strategic location, the port serves as a convenient freight linkage for many countries and a huge driver of regional economic growth.