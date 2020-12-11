South Africa: Lessons From Pandemics of the Past

analysis

By February 1904, anxious Joburgers were awaiting the arrival of a killer disease. Not a coronavirus coming from China, but something far worse.

It was simply known as the Durban Plague and in that late summer of 1904 it was expected to hit the city and cause death.

For the Durban Plague's real name was the pneumonic plague, and 600 years earlier it had ripped through Europe, killing perhaps a third of the population.

The port city of Durban was hit first in 1904 and the expectation was that the plague would follow the railway lines up to the Witwatersrand.

The plague did arrive, but a month later in the Indian quarter of Joburg, near where Newtown is today.

To stop its spread, the authorities were brutal.

"The pneumonic plague mortality rate was around 90% and that is why the containment was absolutely critical and it was contained through quite racist measures," explains Professor Philip Harrison, the South African research chair in spatial analysis and city planning at Wits' Gauteng Regional City Observatory.

First, the Indian quarter was walled in with corrugated sheeting, to keep the carriers of the plague, the rats, in.

Then the buildings were doused...