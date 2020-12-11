South Africa: Lessons From Pandemics of the Past

10 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

By February 1904, anxious Joburgers were awaiting the arrival of a killer disease. Not a coronavirus coming from China, but something far worse.

It was simply known as the Durban Plague and in that late summer of 1904 it was expected to hit the city and cause death.

For the Durban Plague's real name was the pneumonic plague, and 600 years earlier it had ripped through Europe, killing perhaps a third of the population.

The port city of Durban was hit first in 1904 and the expectation was that the plague would follow the railway lines up to the Witwatersrand.

The plague did arrive, but a month later in the Indian quarter of Joburg, near where Newtown is today.

To stop its spread, the authorities were brutal.

"The pneumonic plague mortality rate was around 90% and that is why the containment was absolutely critical and it was contained through quite racist measures," explains Professor Philip Harrison, the South African research chair in spatial analysis and city planning at Wits' Gauteng Regional City Observatory.

First, the Indian quarter was walled in with corrugated sheeting, to keep the carriers of the plague, the rats, in.

Then the buildings were doused...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.