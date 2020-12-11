Botswana: Remembering Roseline Panzirah-Motshome

Gaborone — The late Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) secretary general, Ms Roseline Panzirah-Motshome has been described as a valiant trailblazer and a force to reckon with.

In an interview, young people who paid tribute to her contribution to Botswana's political discourse, stated that Ms Panzirah-Motshome believed in women and that she would forever be remembered for empowerment of young people, especially those aspiring to be politicians.

The BPF secretary for public education, Ms Reitumetse Aphiri remembered Ms Panzirah- Motshome as a giant who graced this world, adding that she was a strong person with a visionary leadership. "She believed in a girl child and this led her to believing in the ability of women to lead.

She refined our understanding of being a woman," stated Ms Aphiri.

She said Panzirah-Motshome would also be remembered for campaigning fearlessly for President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi's chairmanship of BDP in 2017 against his opponent and former Selebi Phikwe East MP, Mr Nonofo Molefhi during the July congress that was held in Tonota.

Ms Aphiri said 'Marozaroza' as she was affectionately called, would be reminisced for her contribution to the formation of BPF from its inception as one of the founding members.

"She took a torch to start BPF and through her resilience and ability, she invited those who believed in her vision to join along in the establishment of BPF and as the youngest political movement, BPF conceived three Members of Parliament in the 2019 general elections," she stated.

Ms Aphiri said Panzirah-Motshome had a bright future in politics and that she served as a secretary general and member of the National Executive Committee.

Another political youth activist, Ms Resego Kgosidintsi stated that Panzirah-Motshome had a skill that most people lacked - that of balancing off the energies between old and young people.

"Rose related very well with women of Mma Tshireletso's age and related very well with women my age, who are in their 20s. Not only did she relate with the two groups, but she connected the two," she stated.

She said Panzirah-Motshome was a perfect timer as she was always at the right place at the right time and that all the things she achieved politically were not a coincidence.

Ms Kgosidintsi described Panzirah-Motshome as a hard worker who spent most of her youthful years at the BDP and later became a key player during the formation of BPF.

"Her servitude earned her a position of BPF secretary general.

She was a crowd puller of note and had a fascinating character.

There are little things that fondly describes her best as she was exquisite and immaculate. She always wore a bright lip stick at political rallies," she stated.

Ms Kgosidinrsi said Ms Panzirah-Motshome was a believer in women, who dismantled untrue narratives about women in politics and that women of her caliber were a great loss to the society.

Meanwhile, a statement from BDP states that while at party, Ms Panzirah-Motshome served as a secretary for Communications and International Relations sub-committee, and was also a nominated coucillor under the BDP banner from 2014 to 2019 at South East District Council.

Her roles included raising youth and women profiles in the political discourse over the years and contributing to several party activities, says the statement.

Another statement from Umbrella for Democratic Change states that Ms Panzirah- Motshome was a hard worker who would be remembered for her contributions in nourishing and nurturing the opposition cooperation project.

"Roseline believed in cooperation of opposition parties and fought hard to ensure the commencement of the talks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She left after a foundation had been laid in the form of a Bye Elections MoU by opposition parties. Her legacy shall be long lasting," reads the statement.

Botswana Movement for Democracy statement stated that Ms Panzirah-Motshome would be remembered for her active role during the early formation of the movement as she was in the first cohort of the party youth league then.

The party states that she would be remembered for her political activism, leadership and experience as well as her contribution to country political discourse.

Ms Panzirah-Motshome was born on October 27, 1978. She passed on at Sidilega Private Hospital on Tuesday December 8 following an illness. She is survived by husband, Mr Tebogo Motshome, a daughter and six siblings. She will be buried on Sunday at Phomolong cemetery in Gaborone.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>