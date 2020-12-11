South Africa: Ace Magashule's Appearance Before Integrity Commission an Act of Courage, Says ANC's Spokesperson

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's upcoming appearance before the ANC Integrity Commission was praised as an act of courage by ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe at a briefing on the outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting from 6-8 December. Despite calls for Magashule to step aside, he remains the governing party's secretary-general.

"The secretary-general of the ANC has volunteered to appear before the Integrity Commission. This is an act of courage that he has taken by himself. Something that the entire National Executive Committee, including the president, has commended him for," said the ANC's Pule Mabe.

Mabe was addressing a briefing on Thursday on the outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting from 6-8 December.

An embattled Ace Magashule is facing corruption charges after a warrant for his arrest was issued in November in connection with the R255-million asbestos audit contract in the Free State.

Magashule, who is set to appear before the commission on 12 December, briefed the media on outcomes from the party's final National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for the year.

Mabe had seemingly stepped in to defend Magashule from journalists' queries about whether he would recuse himself from NEC meetings in January that would discuss the outcome...