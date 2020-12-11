Ghana Election Should Be Eye-Opener for Nigeria, Says Atiku

11 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the conduct of the 2020 presidential election in Ghana.

He said the success of the election should be an eye-opener for Nigeria.

He said this in a tweet to congratulate the winner of the election, Nana Akufo-Addo, yesterday.

Atiku said, "Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo on his reelection. The smooth conduct of the Ghana elections should be an eye-opener to our nation.

"We must undertake far-reaching electoral reforms that address the shortcomings of our previous experiences and strengthen our electoral process."

Ghana's President Akufo-Addo won a second term in office, the electoral commission announced Wednesday.

In the presidential race, Akufo-Addo received 51.59 per cent of the vote, beating opposition leader and former president Mahama's 47.36 per cent, the electoral commission said.

The announcement was greeted with chanting and dancing by a crowd of supporters in the seaside capital Accra.

In a victory speech on Wednesday, the president-elect leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) addressed his jubilant supporters, calling for peace.

"Now is the time, irrespective of political affiliations, to unite, join hands and stand shoulder to shoulder," 76-year-old Akufo-Addo said.

Observers viewed polling as generally free and fair but police said five people were killed and 19 injured in election-related violence.

Copyright © 2020 This Day.

