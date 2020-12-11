Uganda: New Covid-19 Guidelines Delay Reopening of Livestock Markets

Veterinary doctors and district authorities in the central region are stuck on how to enforce the new guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in livestock markets.

On November 26, the State Minister for Animal Industry, Mr Bright Rwamirama, issued new guidelines which livestock farmers and dealers have to follow when converging at various weekly livestock markets across the country.

Livestock markets, like other businesses, were closed early this year following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Under the new guidelines, all livestock markets are supposed to have an intact perimetre fence with an exit and entrance points. They should also have handwashing facilities at the entrance of every market.

Only animal dealers, buyers, drivers, market dues collectors, animal handlers and veterinary inspectors are allowed in the markets.

Mr Rwamirama noted that in border districts such as Kyotera and Isingiro, cattle markets will only be allowed to operate if they are more than 20kms away from the borderline and all people entering the market are supposed to wear facemasks and ensure social distancing.

"Veterinary officers will be placed at every entry of the market to take temperatures of everyone who enters the market," the minister said.

The guidelines further dictate that all livestock markets must have isolation paddocks for all animals suspected to be sick and the markets have to operate from 7am to 3pm to allow the animals move before curfew time.

The minister also directed district veterinary officers and market owners to get security personnel to enforce the guidelines.

However, some veterinary officers in various districts told Daily Monitor that enforcing the new guidelines has proved difficult, forcing some to delay the reopening of livestock markets.

This is likely to affect people who will need meat during the festive season as prices are expected to hike. A kilogramme of beef is now sold at Shs13,000.

Dr Angelo Ssali, the Sembabule veterinary officer, said livestock markets such as Lumegere, Lugusulu and Lwemiyaga remain closed because they have not met the required standards.

"In rural areas, some of the new guidelines are hard to enforce, we have delayed the reopening of the markets to see how we can enforce the set guidelines," he said on Tuesday.

Dr Godfrey Kimbugwe, the Kyotera District veterinary officer, revealed that they will not reopen any of the livestock markets because they are close to the Uganda-Tanzania border, where the threat of foot and mouth disease (FMD) is still widespread.

"We have decided not to reopen livestock markets because all our markets are close to the Tanzania border yet the guidelines dictate that they should be in a radius of 20kms," he said.

Dr Erias Kizito Nsubuga, the Rakai District veterinary officer, said they have only reopened the Kibati Livestock Market in Kacheera Sub-county, but other markets such as Dyango and Amui remain closed due to persist cases of FDM in neighbouring Isingiro District.

"Some markets are not in the recommended distance of 20kms away from the national border with Tanzania. Even in the one market we have reopened, we are facing a challenge of lack of water for people to wash their hands," he said.

Enforcing Covid-19 guidelines

Dr Ronald Bameka, the Lyantonde District veterinary officer, said they have reopened some livestock markets although they are struggling to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines.

"We have involved the Resident District Commissioner and all other security agencies to help us enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19," he said.

In Kiboga, apart from Kapeke Livestock Market in Kapeke Sub-County, other markets such as Ddwaniro, Bukomero and Kayeera are operating.

Mr Godfrey Ssebulime, the district production coordinator, said: "Kapeke Livestock Market was placed under quarantine following an outbreak of FMD and we are still waiting for the line ministry to lift it."

Mr Henry Kabagambe, a livestock dealer in Sembabule District, said the farmers are complaining over the delays to reoperate the markets.

"Sembabule was under quarantine before the Covid-19 outbreak where both traders and farmers suffered huge losses. Now that there is a green light for business operations, the district authorities should ensure the markets reopen ," he said.

Mr Kenneth Nowaruhanga, another livestock farmer in Rakai District, said police and veterinary officers are using the Covid-19 guidelines to extort money from farmers who take their livestock to some of the reopened markets.

"Some markets are still closed, but when we take our animals in the nearby markets, security and veterinary officials intercept us and extort money or arrest us claiming we are not observing Covid-19 rules, this is unfair," he said.

However, the Resident District Commissioner of Rakai, Mr Charles Mubiru, refuted the claims, describing them as baseless. "Some livestock farmers are arrogant and uncooperative, they don't want to follow the set guidelines, that will not work," he said.

Mr Eric Bagambana, a livestock farmer in Lyantonde District, told Daily Monitor that in markets which have reopened, people are still reluctant in observing SOPs.

"I request farmers to observe SOPs because failure to do so will prompt government to close the markets again. This is the period we make some money that will enable us send our children to school," he said, adding that livestock business serves as the primary form of savings, income and non-monetary wealth for thousands of families in the cattle corridor districts.

Normally, livestock sales account for about 90 per cent of annual household income in the cattle-corridor districts.

Reported by Wilson Kutamba, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa & Edison Ndyansiima