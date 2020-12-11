South Africa: State Asks for Four-Month Postponement in R430m Graft Case Against Zandile Gumede and Others

analysis

The R430m graft case involving former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and others has dragged on for almost two years - and on Thursday the State asked for a postponement of four months.

The lead prosecutor in the R430-million Durban Solid Waste (DSW) graft case involving former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, city manager Sipho Nzuza, Nzuza's wife, senior councillor Mondli Mthembu, officials and service providers, asked a Durban Magistrates' Court on Thursday for almost four months' grace to catalogue and digitise a mass of documents before handover, much to the annoyance of the defence.

Senior prosecutor Ashika Lucken further told magistrate Dawn Somaroo that only once all of the documents had been compiled and digitally collated, would a preliminary indictment be made available. Lucken asked the court for 3½ months to get the documents in order.

The audit report in the case consisted of 741 pages, she said, which had to be read together with 245 lever arch files. These would form part of the annexures and exhibits and totalled 75,000 pages. This excluded the audit report, which, Lucken said, is ready, and which she has yet to read.

The information had to be converted to digital format and...