South Africa: State Asks for Four-Month Postponement in R430m Graft Case Against Zandile Gumede and Others

10 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

The R430m graft case involving former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and others has dragged on for almost two years - and on Thursday the State asked for a postponement of four months.

The lead prosecutor in the R430-million Durban Solid Waste (DSW) graft case involving former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, city manager Sipho Nzuza, Nzuza's wife, senior councillor Mondli Mthembu, officials and service providers, asked a Durban Magistrates' Court on Thursday for almost four months' grace to catalogue and digitise a mass of documents before handover, much to the annoyance of the defence.

Senior prosecutor Ashika Lucken further told magistrate Dawn Somaroo that only once all of the documents had been compiled and digitally collated, would a preliminary indictment be made available. Lucken asked the court for 3½ months to get the documents in order.

The audit report in the case consisted of 741 pages, she said, which had to be read together with 245 lever arch files. These would form part of the annexures and exhibits and totalled 75,000 pages. This excluded the audit report, which, Lucken said, is ready, and which she has yet to read.

The information had to be converted to digital format and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.