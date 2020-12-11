Nigeria: Covid-19 - NCDC Decries Inadequate Testing in Some States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says there is inadequate testing for COVID-19 in some states, making it difficult to understand the burden of the disease for effective response.

NCDC Director General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known in Abuja at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Ihekweazu listed the states not embarking on adequate testing as Cross River, Jigawa, Kogi, Osun, Ebonyi, Adamawa and Zamfara.

"It's important to test, to manage the outbreak and plan for vaccination," he said.

He also noted that the FCT, Lagos and Kaduna currently had the highest cases so far.

Ahead of the festive season, Ihekweazu urged Nigerians to maintain the COVID-19 protocols and avoid mass gatherings.

"The numbers are not looking good and we need to take this very seriously as we plan for the end of the year," he said.(NAN)