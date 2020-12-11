Nigeria: Covid-19 - NCDC Decries Inadequate Testing in Some States

11 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says there is inadequate testing for COVID-19 in some states, making it difficult to understand the burden of the disease for effective response.

NCDC Director General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known in Abuja at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Ihekweazu listed the states not embarking on adequate testing as Cross River, Jigawa, Kogi, Osun, Ebonyi, Adamawa and Zamfara.

"It's important to test, to manage the outbreak and plan for vaccination," he said.

He also noted that the FCT, Lagos and Kaduna currently had the highest cases so far.

Ahead of the festive season, Ihekweazu urged Nigerians to maintain the COVID-19 protocols and avoid mass gatherings.

"The numbers are not looking good and we need to take this very seriously as we plan for the end of the year," he said.(NAN)

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.