Botswana: Ministry to Relocate Over 200 People

Maun — Over 200 people will be relocated to Botshabelo ward to make way for Maun Central Business District (CBD) land servicing.

Briefing the North West District full council on water, wastewater and land servicing projects, Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services deputy director, Mr Gabalemogwe Moanakwena said the plan was to relocate 208 people.

As part of the implementation strategy, he said an area in Botshabelo would be serviced for those who chose to move, he said adding that services would be provided at the same level as before relocation or better.

Mr Moanakwena said improved minimal servicing would include about 2.5km tarred ring road to access the area, 4.5km paved tertiary access roads and 5km water reticulation to plots.

In addition, he said, sewage reticulation would come as part of the ongoing Maun Phase II infrastructure project expected to be completed in 2022.

Construction was expected to commence in June 2021, he said.

Mr Moanakwena said tender documents were currently being prepared and would be finalised next February.

He explained that the area earmarked for the expansion of the CBD was densely populated and well developed but not in an orderly manner.

"This means the impact on properties cannot be avoided during the provision of infrastructure services and any expansion of the existing CBD would definitely involve acquisition of existing properties," he added.

He revealed that a total of 330 CBD properties would be affected, 174 by infrastructure provision and 156 by expansion works.

Mr Moanakwena noted that consultations with relevant authorities were ongoing to assess the affected properties to facilitate compensation.

The meeting was also apprised of the Maun Water Supply and Sanitation Phase II project status.

Councillors were informed that the project, aimed at providing water and wastewater services to the village, would ultimately service Maun and satellite villages within a 30km radius.

Construction of the main works, he said, was packaged into four contractors for easy management and beneficiation of several contractors.

Overall physical progress for the first contractor was reported to be 15 per cent against the planned 37 per cent.

Mr Moanakwena explained that there was a challenge due to the vacuum sewer system design as it was mostly sourced externally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The contractor had therefore been advised to consider locally available technologies, he said.

Prolonged site closure due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown was also reported to have contributed to the delay as the contractor had to work on reduced staffing in line with health protocols.

Despite the challenges, he said it was gratifying that the designs for the water component were complete while construction of both bulk water supply lines and water network zones was ongoing.

For contractor two, he said, the tender was awarded to China Civil/Landmark joint venture in January this year but implementation had to be halted after one of the bidders lodged a complaint on the award decision.

Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board ordered that project implementation be suspended until the matter had been resolved.

Mr Moanakwena stated that the third and fourth contracts were expected to be awarded next year.

He also revealed that plans were underway to transfer to Water Utilities Corporation water bulk lines for implementation.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>