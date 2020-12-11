South Africa: Activists March to Force Signing of Copyright Amendment Bill

analysis

Access to information activists took to the streets on Thursday, 10 December to demand that the long-awaited for Copyright Amendment Bill be signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Activists participating in a UN Human Rights Day protest made up a broad coalition of disability rights organisations, education unions and creatives. They marched from the offices of the Department of Trade and Industry in Pretoria - custodians of the Copyright Amendment Bill (CAB) - to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum which details their demands for fair copyright legislation.

The protest included the South African Disability Alliance, Blind SA, the South African Democratic Teachers Union, ReCreate SA, Right2Know Campaign, Concerned Musicians and Creators, Wikimedia South Africa, the Treatment Action Campaign, the South African Guild of Actors, the South African Freelancers Association and high-profile performers. The CAB, drafted by the Department of Trade and Industry, amends the outdated Copyright Act of 1978 and came into being after a decade-long process of consultation.

The bill and the linked Performers' Protection Amendment Bill (PPAB) had both been passed by the National Assembly and were sent to the president in March 2019 to be signed into law.

However, the process was stalled...