South Africa: Activists March to Force Signing of Copyright Amendment Bill

10 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Linda Daniels

Access to information activists took to the streets on Thursday, 10 December to demand that the long-awaited for Copyright Amendment Bill be signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Activists participating in a UN Human Rights Day protest made up a broad coalition of disability rights organisations, education unions and creatives. They marched from the offices of the Department of Trade and Industry in Pretoria - custodians of the Copyright Amendment Bill (CAB) - to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum which details their demands for fair copyright legislation.

The protest included the South African Disability Alliance, Blind SA, the South African Democratic Teachers Union, ReCreate SA, Right2Know Campaign, Concerned Musicians and Creators, Wikimedia South Africa, the Treatment Action Campaign, the South African Guild of Actors, the South African Freelancers Association and high-profile performers. The CAB, drafted by the Department of Trade and Industry, amends the outdated Copyright Act of 1978 and came into being after a decade-long process of consultation.

The bill and the linked Performers' Protection Amendment Bill (PPAB) had both been passed by the National Assembly and were sent to the president in March 2019 to be signed into law.

However, the process was stalled...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
A House Divided - South African Ruling Party Facing Major Split?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.