Tanzania: Manufacturers Urged to Bolster Internal Mechanisms

ZANZIBAR'S Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdallah has said it was crucial for local manufactures to strengthen internal system to satisfy the domestic market and surplus be sold in the international market.

He made the remarks in Dar es Salaam during the closure of 5th Tanzania Industrial Products Exhibition that commenced on 3 December 2020.

"From a production perspective, strengthening internal system means a companywide commitment to eliminate errors at every stage of the product development process-product design, process design, and manufacturing. It also means working closely with suppliers to eliminate defects from all incoming parts," he noted.

Mr Abdallah said the government will continue to honour and promote efforts by small, medium and micro enterprises and ensure that these industries grow to another level for them to be able to supply to all Tanzanians.

He also made a call to financial institutions to consider having a specialised service to promote small and medium enterprises to produce quality products and to satisfy domestic and foreign markets.

In order to grow higher as middle industrialised country, the contribution of manufacturing to the national economy must reach a minimum of 40 per cent of the GDP.

To achieve this, Tanzania aims to transform from being dominated by natural resource exploitation activities and extractive industries (agriculture, tourism, and mining) to become an economy with a broad and a diverse base of manufacturing, processing and packaging industries that will lead both the products as well as the export trade sector.

Earlier, Industries and Trade Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mr Ludovick Nduhiye said that this year's exhibitions have attracted 596 exhibitors from Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar, while in 2019 there were 542 exhibitors.

According to Mr Nduhiye, the theme for this year's exhibition was 'Use Tanzanian Products, Build Tanzania', and that it aims at sensitising Tanzanians to buy and use locally manufactured products to stimulate production development of industries in the country.