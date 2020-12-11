Tanzania: Let Arts, Sports Generate Revenue, Bashungwa

THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa has asked practitioners and stakeholders of his ministry's sectors to be innovative to enable them generate income and employment.

Speaking here yesterday, the newly appointed minister said all four sectors of his ministry besides serving well the nation as sources of employment and revenue to Tanzanians and their country.

He said experts and main players in the four sectors in his ministry need to improve creativity and business acumen so as they become very effective in making the country's reach the targeted ends.

Bashungwa made the call during a management meeting with heads of departments, sections and officials of the institutions serving under the ministry calling them to have a positive approaches when sorting out various challenges found in their sectors so as to make the ministry serve to the desired capacity.

Among the notable challenges, according to the minister includes rights of the artistes and their works.