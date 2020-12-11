Tanzania: Full-Winged, Fly Higher Tanzanian Envoys

KUDOS to Simba and Namungo for successfully marching into the upper stage of Africa's biggest club level championship after clearing their twolegged first round duels.

The country's flag has therefore been properly represented by the two sides which should also put a consolidated effort to make sure that they again break the hurdles awaiting them in the upcoming stage so that they go deeper and deeper.

For Simba, they surely deserve extra applauds as they were able to contain Nigerian side Plateau United both at home and away something which was a big plus for them.

Scoring a vital away goal opened up a channel for the Reds to believe that anything can happen in a game of football such that their big task in the reverse leg was to defend the goal in hand while simultaneously searching for another but in the end, they excelled to protect their solitary goal.

It was a big achievement for them as they were able to surpass their own record stamped last year in the same competition as they exited prematurely in the preliminary stages of the contest by UD Songo from Mozambique.

Upsetting Plateau United has given Simba an added advantage to believe that they can surely attain their objective of stepping into the CAF CL last four and put a long lasting record of becoming the first team in East Africa to splint that far.

It was just unfortunate that they failed to score a goal at their backyard against the Nigerians but all in all, migrating to the next chapter was what matters most in this contest. Yes, Simba have all the resources which can help to push them further into the competition in terms of finance and huge fan base which play a critical role in uplifting team's spirit.

It should be remembered that before the outbreat of Covid- 19, during the CAF CL games, Simba used to fill the 60,000 capacity venue covering it in red and white which to a large extent was a weapon for their good results at home.

But, with the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, only 30,000 fans are allowed to get access into the giant Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, a development which is fair as comparing if the games were ordered to be played behind closed bars like the way it is in other countries.

It is good to learn that Simba have created their own target of at least reaching into the semifinals of the CAF CL that is if they fail to go as far as the finals of the prestigious competition. This alone is a thing for them to be applaud of bearing in mind that in order to succeed, one needs to set up targets and always aim to make sure that you work as hard as you can to attain them.

However, at this juncture, they should thrive at all cost to win both of their oncoming two legged fixtures so that they can earn a chance to access the group stages where they can now breathe and start playing at ease like the way they did in 2018.

In the meantime, the technical bench of Simba should begin to keenly scrutinise their next opponents Platinum FC since, unlike Plateau United, their video clips can readily be available to see how they play. At one point before facing the Nigerian side, Simba trainer Sven Vandenbroeck admitted that he hardly knew anything about them as such, he was to face an enemy he was not aware about.

Likewise, Namungo FC should not be content with the level they have reached but rather, they need to also come up with their own target of where they want to go as far as the CAF Confederation Cup is concerned.

They too had a brilliant game against Sudan's Al Rabita FC from South Sudan in which they succeeded to win 3-0 in the first leg duel at Azam Complex in the city but the second leg tie was never played as the visitors failed to accomplish some of the logistics key to let the game unfold.

It was therefore an easy flow for the Lindi based club into the next round where they will meet El Hidal Obeid from Sudan in the next round as such, they need to ignite the same flame used to burn All Rabita Juba.

The way Namungo played in the first leg encounter was far from the fact that they are debutants in the competition as they were more composed and looked dangerous whenever they had possession of the ball.

They should replicate the same spirit in their next encounter so as to cross the line and reach into the group stages where they can be assured of playing more games at ease unlike during this knockout phase whereby teams play with panic.

Once again, it is a good start for the national flag bearers in the continent's biggest club football showpiece and hopefully, they will accelerate the pace to go farther into the contest to stamp a remarkable reputation. If other clubs can do it, Tanzania dwelling teams can do better.