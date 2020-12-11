Tanzania: Forestry Body to Distribute 20,000 Seedlings to Schools

11 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga, Mwanza

Tanzania Forest Service (TFS) is set to distribute 20,000 tree seedlings to various public institutions in Ukerewe District.

District Forest Conservationist Mr Stephen Odongo said tree planting will help conserve the environment and boost incomes for people.

The exercise started in October and is scheduled to this month, with 5656 seedlings being already distributed to some schools such as Msozi, Myebe and Muhula.

Mr Odongo revealed the TFS tree-planting campaign when he handed over 1,200 seedlings to Murutunguru Teachers College.

"TFS is committed to ensuring the environment is protected for the benefit of the coming generations. Strengthening community participation in the management and benefit of forests is very crucial for sustainable conservation. TFS is doing everything in its capacity to come up with programmes that help in creating employment and income generation," he noted.

He further said that tree-planting is a continuous activity and TFS will continue offering public education for the benefit of the community.

Under TFS tree-planting drive, many people have gained incomes through engaging in fruit selling.

Ukerewe District Commissioner Mr Cornel Maghembe urged people to fully engage in tree-planting as a source of income and as a measure to protect the environment.

He reiterated tree-planting has economic benefits and that the government is earning a lot of money through the 1,926 hectares of the Ukerewe-based Rubya forest.

He said 1,972 desks have been distributed to various schools as a result of harvesting forest products.

"We are currently losing the fruit market in Mwanza city simply because we ignore planting trees. We need to start from today, there are many opportunities in tree-planting that range from selling timber, logs, fruits and many others," said Mr Maghembe.

The Chief Conservationist of Rubya Forest Mr Festo Chaula urged people to make proper use of the forest for job creation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

