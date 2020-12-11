Tanzania: PM Urges Patriotism Among Youth

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has underlined the importance of inculcating patriotism among the youth and strengthening defence and security from the grassroots level.

The Premier made the remarks when opening a three day Annual General Meeting of the Tanzania Scouts Association (TSA) which kicked off in Dodoma yesterday.

Mr Majaliwa used the occasion to direct all Regional and District Commissioners to make sure that they have clear statistics of the number of scouts in their areas.

According to Mr Majaliwa, scouts had a major role to play in intensifying massive education campaigns on patriotism, unity, defence and security in the country, and thus Regional Commissioners and District Commissioners need to engage them in various activities because they are their guardians at both regional and district levels.

"The president is the guardian of scouts in Tanzania and he has always been doing everything to help them but a big number of RCs and DCs who are guardians at both regional and district levels have been ignoring them," he noted.

He warned that any leader who would sabotage the scouts in the country would be squarely dealt with, as he insisted that he would demand the RCs and DCs to provide him with a report of scouts in their respective areas at any time in the course of his regional and district working tours.

The directive by Mr Majaliwa came after the Chief Scout; Mwantumu Mahiza who was briefing the PM on the development of TSA said that many public institutions, regional and local authorities did not recognise scouts thus denying them several opportunities when they arise.

"I request that even when the government decides to recruit youths in the National Service, they should reconsider prioritising our youths in scout because they are well trained in patriotism and faithfulness for their nation," pleaded Ms Mahiza.

Responding to her requests, Mr Majaliwa asked all RCs and DCs to give priority to scouts when the government decides to recruit youths to join the national service.

The function was also attended by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo and the Chief of National Service (CNS), Major General Charles Mbuge.

Others are Minister of Education, Science and Technology Professor Joyce Ndalichako, Zanzibar Minister of Education, Simai Mohammed Said and Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, among others.

Apart from leaders at regional and District level, the Prime Minister also asked Major General Mbuge to prioritise scouts in the country when recruiting young men and women to attend the National Service Course.