Gambia: Are Children Being Sent Back to School in Safety?

10 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Children are going to school without mask and are transported in vehicles without any observance of social distancing.

The Education and Health Ministries should have cooperated to ensure that each child has two face masks which could be exchanged and washed on a daily basis for their protection. The opening of schools without state protection constitutes a gross violation of the right of the child to survival, protection and development. What is UNICEF and the Ministry for children affairs doing about this? They should carryout oversight.

