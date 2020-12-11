Gambia: Police Grant Bail to 20 Truckers

Police Spokesperson, Lamin Njie, has confirmed to Foroyaa that 20 truck drivers, who were arrested for protesting against the government's decision to halting the queuing system agreement for trucks at the Ports in Banjul, were granted bail on Tuesday.

The Transport Union Secretary General, Malick Ngum, also confirmed the release, adding that all the arrestees were released on Tuesday 8th December, 2020.

Secretary Ngum also informed Foroyaa that the released personnel will be reporting on bail on Friday at the police headquarters in Banjul.

However, Police Spokesperson Njie told Foroyaa on Monday, 7th December, 2020, that the arrested truckers were "being process for court action."

Njie explained the arrestees caused obstruction at the Ports Authority, thus disrupting normal business.

"The police intervened and they were asked to disperse through a proclamation... some of them failed to adhere to the proclamation, which made their gathering unlawful. So the police had to use reasonable means to disperse them," he said.

Njie added those who did not adhere to the proclamation were arrested and detained by the police.

He confirmed that more than a dozen people have been arrested and taken into police custody and were charged with various offenses, ranging from unlawful gathering, disobedience to lawful order, and riotous conduct.