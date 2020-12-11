Malawi: Mwawi Named in Top 4 World Netball Players - Malawi Star Says Motivation to Work Hard

Australian-based Malawi Queens netballer Mwawi Kumwenda has been named among the 2020 world best four players.

According to an annual poll released by Netball Scoop on Wednesday led by a team of ten judges comprising netball writers, journalists and coaches, they have voted the Malawi Queens shooter as the fourth best netballer in the world after amassing 13 votes.

The report states said Kumwenda turned in fine performances for the premiership-winning team, Melbourne Vixens in Australia in 2020 most memorably in the league decider where she netted 47 out 50 baskets.

The report said, Kumwenda lifted her game to such a high level that come finals time, she was an indispensable and integral part of the premiership-winning team at goal shooter.

"Her form peaked at season's end with a masterful display in the grand final, where she shot 47/50.Kumwenda has turned in many fine performances over the course of her netball career. But it's doubtful any of them were better than the show she put on in the SSN decider. Her flexibility, poise and confidence saw her get the better of Australian goal keeper Courtney Bruce and deservedly take out the player of the match award," the report said.

Lisa Alexander wrote, "Mwai Kumwenda combined her technical prowess with complete understanding of her team and the game plan, culminating in a superb match in the Suncorp Super Netball grand final."

Reacting to this news, Kumwenda who is back home on off-season , told Nyasa Times that she dedicate this to the late national team coach Griffin Saenda because he was the one who spotted her talent and shaped her.

"I dedicate this to my late coach, Griffin Saenda and may his soul continue resting in peace. Without him l could not have been where l am today," said Kumwenda.

She said to be one of the best players in the world is a "motivation to work hard."

The shooter added: " above all, thanks to Almighty God for this amazing talent."