Malawi Govt Salutes Korea for K15m Covid-19 Test Kits Donations

Malawi government has said the Republic of Korea's donation of Covid-19 test kits valued at US$200 000 (about K15 million)n to help strengthen the country's national response towards the pandemic.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Malawi, Do Bongkae virtually handed over Covid-19 test kits on Monday from Harare, Zimbabwe while Malawi's Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda received on behalf of government in Lilongwe.

He said government of the Republic of Korea believes the donation was the concrete example of Korea's strong partnership and solidarity with the government and peoples of Malawi.

Bongkae said Korea wishes that its support contributes to the country's public health response to the pandemic and paves way for further collaboration between the two countries in building back better.

He said Korean people are participating in mobilizing the Global Disease Eradication Fund (GDEF) to help the global efforts to stop the spread of infectious diseases.

"In 2020, through the Fund, Korea supports International Vaccine Institute (IVI)'s programme to combat epidemic and endemic cholera in Malawi during 2019-21," the Ambassador recalled.

He said Korea and Malawi established the diplomatic relations on March 9, 1965.

Bongkae added that marking the 55th anniversary of bilateral relations this year, Korea looks forward to deepening the existing friendship and cooperation ties with Malawi for decades to come.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis that impacts every country.

"In this pandemic situation, we understand the global solidarity is most needed to overcome global challenges," Bongkae explained.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda expressed gratitude to the People of the Republic of Korea for the timely donation that would go long way of improving the management of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

She said Malawi needs a lot of external support if it is to win the war against Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister assured the Government of the Republic of Korea that this donation of test kits would be put to the intended use in the public hospitals designated to conduct Covid-19 testing.

"This donation is giving the country a beacon of hope that the testing capacity will improve to the extent of including in the frame those that are asymptomatic cases but require to be tested," she said.

Chiponda added most of all this development assures all travellers going out of the country of getting Covid-19 Test Certificates in time as more tests are being made available.

Malawi has recorded 6,025 confirmed cases including 185 deaths and cumulatively, 73,674 tests have been conducted.

The Test kits comprise 1,505 test kits (equivalent to 37,625 tests) called Standard Q Covid-19 Antigen Test manufactured by SD Biosensor.