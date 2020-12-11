Ghana: Citizenry Lauded for Peaceful Elections

The Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Krowor in Accra, Wilhelmina Adu-Asamoah has commended the citizenry for ensuring peaceful elections.

She said no incident of violence was recorded in the constituency which was refreshing as the peace had been maintained despite political differences.

"Party supporters and members comported themselves, ensured peace, harmony and unity within the constituency and must be commended which is attributed to constant engagements, sensitisation and education by the Commission before the elections and not to resort to violence.

"It is also important to engage, sensitise and educate citizens to become ambassadors of peace within their communities which will go a long way to ensure peace is maintained in the country despite political differences.

"We have only one country and the few days after election activities should not be the reason to destroy ourselves as the interest of the country must remain the ultimate and the commission, will continue to engage the citizenry", Mrs Adu-Asamoah stressed and urged religious and civil society organisations to partner with the commission to extend their sensitisation across the country.

Nii Afotey Anokwafo II, Nungua Antwegona Mantse, pledged their commitment, determination and dedication to the course of peace, unity and cohesion within Nungua and its environs.

"The traditional authorities are ready to support and assist any initiative that will ensure peace, unity and harmony within the community and the country at large," he stated.

Chief Inspector Samuel Dzata of the Nungua Police Command, assured the constituents of maximum security within the constituency and would not be compromised and anyone caught attempting to engage in any form of violence would be dealt with according to law.

Reverend Vera Acquaye of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Calvary Congregation, urged religious leaders to educate and sensitise congregants on the need to sustain prevailing peace to protect lives and property.