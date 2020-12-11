Ghana: 'EC Has Demonstrated Ability to Conduct Credible Elections'

10 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

The President of the World Peace Volunteers (WPV), a non-political civil society organisation aimed at promoting world peace, Seth Osei Acheampong, has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for organising a successful Election 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the outcome of the elections was an indication that this year's elections has been one of the most peaceful, credible, free, fair and transparent elections in the history of the Fourth Republic.

"The EC has demonstrated its ability to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful polls that had met the high standards and expectations of the citizenry in the December 7 general election.

"Participating in elections is not only a constitutional right but also a civic responsibility, an opportunity to choose who you believe can lead and represent the citizenry, failure to vote means you have left others to decide who should be your leaders and that denies you the moral right to criticise persons selected for you when they go wrong," Mr Acheampong observed.

He lauded the electorate, the security agencies and the political parties for the support and assistance towards the EC, Ghanaians and for giving the EC all the backing and the needed peace and cooperation to roundup the processes before, during and after the December 7 polls.

Mr Acheampong indicated that even though there were isolated incidents at some polling stations, generally it was peaceful and was hopeful the perpetrators would be brought to book and the EC should crack the whip on their officials who misconducted themselves during the elections.

He praised both local and foreign observers for their neutrality which had given the country a boost on its electoral processes.

