Ghana: Emulate Example of Former Stanbic Bank CEO - BoG Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison has charged all leaders in the financial sector to emulate the example of the former Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Alhassan Andani to ensure that the Ghanaian financial sector thrives in the medium to long term.

Mr Andani is credited for transforming Stanbic Bank Ghana, a bank that had only two branches in 2005 to about 40 branches today, making it one of the leading banks in the country.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony to celebrate Mr Andani, the Governor said his legacy would forever be remembered because of the significant impact he had made in the growth of the Pan African Bank.

"Mr Andani has played a pivotal role in shaping financial policy for many years. More recently we have collaborated on the impact of the policies that we designed to minimise the effect of COVID-19 on the economy including the banking industry's support to businesses, including the moratorium on facilities for clients that have been affected by the pandemic," he said.

"We also remember his role in the discussions in the new minimum capital requirement for banks, the corporate governance directives as well as many of the policy initiatives of the Bank of Ghana, including the Ghana reference rate discussions. I should say that he's been a live wire in our post NPC forum with the chief executives of the banks and I am sure we will greatly miss his company in the future meetings of this group," he said.

On his part, Mr Adani thanked God for seeing him through the almost a decade and a half at the helm of affairs of one of the leading banks in the country.

He thanked his employers for seeing such leadership qualities in him and giving him the opportunity to steer the affairs of the bank until he retired.