Liberia: 'Investigate Cllr. Sherman'

10 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Winston W. Parley

-CENTAL urges GOL

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) is urging the Government of Liberia through the Liberia Anti - Corruption Commission (LACC) to step in and investigate the alleged corrupt act that the United States Department of Treasury to sanction Grand Cape Mount County Senator Cllr. H. Varney G. Sherman.

"We call on the GOL especially the LACC, and the Judiciary to investigate reports of corruption and payments and receipt of bribes by judges in the case involving Cllr. Sherman," CENTAL said Thursday, 10 December.

Addressing a news conference at CENTAL's office in Sinkor, the group's Executive Director Mr. Anderson Miamen says the report released by the United States Department of Treasury should not be taken lightly by the administration in the wake of appropriate initial actions by the international partners.

CENTAL says such reported judicial corruption, especially in the Sable Mining case, undermines the position of independence, fairness and upholding the rule of law.

According to Miamen, those actions further violate the Judicial Canons and the Code of Conduct of moral and professional ethics of lawyers.The CENTAL boss reiterates his institution's call for increased moral and financial support to public integrity institutions to enable them independently and effectively operate.

"We also call for increased citizens' engagement with the fight against corruption in the country as well as the independent civil society who are all critical players," Miamen says. CENTAL's statement follows the release of a damning report by the United States Department of Treasury recently against alleged perpetrators of corruption and serious human rights abuses especially in Liberia.

In that report, Senator Sherman is listed as a government official being either responsible for or complicit in or directly engaged in the act of corruption. The report states that Cllr. Sherman offered bribes to multiple Judges associated with his trial for the 2010 Sable Mining bribery case in which he is said to have had an undisclosed conflict of interest with the judge who ultimately returned a not guilty verdict in July in 2019.

According to the report, the Grand Cape Mount senator routinely paid judges to decide cases in his favor, and allegedly facilitated payments to Liberian politicians to support impeachment of a judge who has ruled against him.

0 0 2 minutes read

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
South Africa Enters Second Wave of Covid-19 Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.