Liberia: Voters Vow 'Black 2023'

Hundreds of Liberians who turned out in Paynesville, Montserrado Couty Electoral District#3 to cast their votes in Tuesday's (December 8, 2020) special senatorial election and national referendum have vowed to give the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) a 'black 2023' for alleged failure to live up to its campaign promises made to eletorate in 2017.

Speaking to reporters on election day at several voting precincts in Paynesville, the disenchanted voters said the CDC has failed to provide basic social services promised the Liberian people.

The voters, most of them elderly persons, explained the ruling party has lost focus of its campaign promises, refusing to fight corruption, human trafficking, unemployment and provide better healthcare and education, among others.

Doris Cooper, Miatta Freeman, Andrews Manteh, of district #3 in Paynesville City noted that instead of government creating job opportunities for Liberians, President Weah and his officials have decided to run the affairs of the country based on friendship.

They claimed employees, who President Weah met in government are being downsized in various ministries and agencies thereby, increasing poverty among the population, while pointing to the administration's inability to maintain peace and security. Other voters in district #8 also told this paper President Weah and his associates are amassing wealth overnight at the detriment of the people.

74-year-old Jackson Koffa of lower Montserrado County warned that if the current economic situation in the country does not improve before 2023, Liberians are prepared to give the President and his officials a 'black 2023'.

According to him, provisional reults from the poll in Montserrado County that give incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillon an early strong lead should send a message to the ruling Coalition government.

Oldman Koffah, who hails from Cheemanburg in Montserrado, lamented that since the Weah administration came to power, he has not been able to receive his pensions due to the manner in which the country is being run.

"We did not elect President Weah to increase our suffering and hardship but rather for him to change the lives of Liberians through provision of micro-loans, reduction in tuition, particuarly in private schools, safe drinking water, electricity, and improved business climate, among others", he said.

He called on President Weah to ensure his officials stop creating unbearable nightmares for the country's image, including the youth, whom he said, believe violence is the best option to resolving problems confronting Liberia.

Mrs. Comfort Williams Harmon, 67, a classroom teacher at the Todee Public School in Todee District, said she is disguested about the manner in whch the government treats professionals, who suffered to acquire education in order to serve the State.

According to her, she and her seven children and six grand children voted against the Coalition for Democratic Change to teach President Weah and his associates a great lesson that the Liberian people should not be taken for granted. Mrs. Harmon said Liberians would no longer make President Weah and his followers happy, while they (the people) cry.

Meanwhile, CDC senatorial candidate Thomas T. Fallah is trading behind opposition CPP candidate, incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillion at several polling precincts across Montserrado County.

At the Royal Kids School System in Wood Camp, Paynesville district #3, Dillion obtained 113 votes in polling place #1 followed by Fallah with 50 votes, while in polling place #2, Dillion leads with 116 votes followed by Fallah, 46 votes; polling place #3, Dillion obtained 123 votes, Fallah received 33 votes; polling place #4, Dillion obtained 104 votes, while Fallah received 56 votes; polling place #5, Dillion obtained 82 votes while Fallah received 29 votes; polling place #6, Dillion obtained 76 votes followed by Fallah, 30 votes, according to official tarlly sheets posted by poll workers from the National Elections Commission.

Provisional results announced Thursday, 10 December by the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission Davidetta Browne-Lassanah gave Dillon 60.8 percent of votes counted so far against Representative Fallah's 36.6 percent in Montserrado.The NEC is expected to announce more results subsequently.