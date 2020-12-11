Liberia: Dillon Claims Victory

-as NEC releases preliminary results

Opposition CPP candidate for Montserrado County, incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has claimed victory with just 1,918 of the polling places counted, receiving 60.8 percent of votes from 20 percent of the polling places across the county reported against his rival incumbent Representative Thomas P. Fallah, trading with 36.6 percent.

He maintains there is no way the government could overturn the will of the people, if there were any such plan.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the headquarters of the opposition Liberty Party (LP) which is a constituent party of four Collaborating Political Parties Senator Dillon said though no one candidate is clothed with the authority to announce official results besides the National Elections Commission, tally sheets in his possession from his team put him in a commanding lead.

He said that's why every candidate in the race had representatives at each polling center during Tuesday's poll and at the close of election, votes were tallied and posted at the various centers, giving the public a trend of the poll.

He bragged that even if his rival Representative Thomas P. Fallah from the governing Coalition for Democratic Change were to receive votes from all of the other candidates that contested in Montserrado County, he will still beat him with wide margins.

He however thanked the people of Montserrado, saying whether they supported him or not, peace and calm should prevail in the county. Sen. Dillon recalled that during the 2009 referendum and senatorial election, which took the late Geraldine Doe-Sherif to the Senate, he was in opposition along with the CDC, while Ex-president Sirleaf and the former ruling Unity Party desperately needed the Montserrado senatorial seat, but after the elections, former President Sirleaf democratically accepted the results.