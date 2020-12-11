Liberia: Government Calls for Calm

press release

The Ministry of Justice in Monrovia has called on political parties and independent candidates from Tuesday's senatorial election to exercise patience, as the National Elections Commission tallies results of the polls.

According to a press release issued in Monrovia Thursday, December 10, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General Frank Musah Dean, Jr says while the Government of Liberia remains committed to maintaining peace and security, it's also incumbent upon Political Leaders, Civil Society Organizations, Inter-religious Council and well-meaning Liberians to denounce anti-peace comments and actions that might lead to violence.

"Pre-victory marches that will disrupt the free movement of other citizens in any part of the country will not be tolerated", Minister Dean warns.

"The Liberia National Police has been instructed to ensure that all such public gatherings, regardless of who is holding them, that impede freedom of movement with the potential to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the society are halted."

He at the same time assures that all security-related complaints, no matter how minor they may seem, will be thoroughly investigated and actions taken in accordance with law.

The release says the leadership of the national security apparatus of Liberia, under the Chairmanship of the Ministry of Justice, commends the gallantry of men and women in uniform for demonstrating a high degree of professionalism and commitment in the exercise of their duties during the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and Constitutional Referendum.

